Nimisha Priya will be released! Evangelist KA Paul claims victory after intense diplomatic push in Yemen, thanks PM Modi

Evangelist and Founder of Global Peace Initiative Dr KA Paul on Tuesday night (local time) claimed in a video message from Sanaa in Yemen that the death sentence to Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya has been cancelled after days and nights of extensive efforts by Yemeni and Indian leaders.

Dr KA Paul in his video message, he thanked Yemeni leaders for their "powerful and prayerful efforts".

Noting that the leaders worked round the clock by engaging in efforts day in night for the last ten days, Dr Paul said, , "I want to thank all the leaders that is involved to make this a great success that Nimisha Priya death is cancelled. By God's grace, she will be released and taken to India. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi ji for preparing to send, your diplomats... and take Nimisha professionally, safely."

He also said that they can make logistics arrangement in conjunction with the Government of India for her safe repatriation from the Sanaa prison to Oman, Jeddah, Egypt, Iran or Turkiye.

Last week during its weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had provided details of the actions being taken by the Government for actively working to support Nimisha Priya.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that the MEA has appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process in Yemen. This includes exploring options for clemency or pardon under Sharia law.

""This is a very sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged for regular consular visits by her family and we are also in touch with the local authorities, as also the family members to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the recent few days to seek more time for the family of Ms Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. The local authorities in Yemen have postponed the carrying out her sentence that was scheduled for July 16," said Jaiswal."

The Indian government has arranged for regular consular visits to ensure Priya's well-being and provide her with necessary support during this challenging time.

The MEA's remarks came after the Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram, said on Tuesday that he spoke to scholars in Yemen to urge them for the release of 37-year-old Nimisha Priya, convicted of murder and set to be executed. The Grand Mufti claims that after his talks, the news of the execution being postponed also came in, suggesting possible influence of religious outreach alongside official diplomatic efforts.

"In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it. There are talks going on about whether my request has to be accepted. The date of execution was tomorrow, but it has now been postponed for some days," the Grand Mufti told ANI.

He further said he is not considering the religion of Priya, but rather her humanity as he requested for her release, bringing an emotional and humanitarian appeal into the discourse around the case.

The Grand Mufti's statement came after sources told ANI earlier that the execution was postponed following the "concerted efforts" by the Government of India. The execution had been scheduled for July 16, and the delay has opened a window for further dialogue.

The 37-year-old nurse from Kerala was set to be executed on July 16 after a trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

Last week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed relief and optimism over the postponement of the execution of Nimisha Priya.