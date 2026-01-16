Mint Explainer | Understanding the Nipah virus threat in West Bengal and what the government is doing to contain it
India started a surveillance drive after two suspected Nipah virus cases were identified in West Bengal. The government activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and deployed a response team to prevent the virus's spread, emphasizing early diagnosis and strict isolation.
