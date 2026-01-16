What is the Nipah virus and why is it dangerous?

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, one that spreads from animals to humans. It is considered a major public health threat because of its high fatality rate, which typically ranges from 40% to 75%, and, in some cases, exceeds 90%. The virus causes a rapid, terrifying progression from mild flu-like symptoms to acute respiratory distress and fatal encephalitis, which is a severe inflammation of the brain that can lead to a coma within 24 to 48 hours.