India seeks pharma firms partnership to develop indigenous Nipah virus antibody
This move aims to establish an indigenous supply, moving away from current imports and scaling up production to a mandated minimum of 1 lakh doses per week.
New Delhi: Amid recurrent outbreaks, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought to collaborate with Indian pharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against the Nipah virus, which has an extremely high fatality rate, according to scientists and documents reviewed by Mint.