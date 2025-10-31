India seeks pharma firms partnership to develop indigenous Nipah virus antibody

"Nipah is a deadly disease, transmitted by bats, with a very high mortality of more than 80%," Dr. Balram Bhargava, former ICMR director general, said. He asserted that developing a Nipah vaccine is impractical, as "vaccination for Nipah is not going to be a useful tool" since it is unclear whom to vaccinate. Instead, Dr. Bhargava emphasized monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as "probably one of the best things to be used for the treatment of Nipah." These intravenously administered mAbs are vital for both the early diagnosis and treatment of patients.