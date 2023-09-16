Nipah virus top 10 updates: All you need to know from closed schools in Kerala, contact list of infected to vaccine2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST
In the wake of Nipah virus infection, all educational institutes in Kozhikode, Kerala will remain shut for a week.
Nipah virus updates: Nipah virus strain in Kerala is the Bangladesh variant that spreads from humans is characterised by high mortality despite lower infectivity. The virus, for which there is no vaccine, spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs, or humans and has a mortality rate of up to 75% among those infected. Here are top 10 updates about Nipah virus infection: