Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:29:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.75 0.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.10 0.88%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / Nippon Steel executive to visit U.S. to meet stakeholders of U.S. Steel deal
BackBack

Nippon Steel executive to visit U.S. to meet stakeholders of U.S. Steel deal

Reuters

US STEEL-M

Nippon Steel executive to visit U.S. to meet stakeholders of U.S. Steel dealPremium
Nippon Steel executive to visit U.S. to meet stakeholders of U.S. Steel deal

(Recasts with confirmation by Nippon Steel; adds background; changes dateline to Tokyo)

By Urvi Dugar, Akanksha Khushi and Yuka Obayashi

May 18, TOKYO (Reuters) -

Japan's Nippon Steel said on Saturday its vice chairman, Takahiro Mori, a key negotiator for its planned purchase of U.S. Steel, will travel to the United States next week to meet stakeholders as part of continued efforts to complete the deal.

A spokesperson for Nippon Steel in Tokyo said Mori will visit the United States to continue dialogues with various stakeholders of the deal to gain a better understanding. She declined to give further details such as who Mori will be meeting with and how long he will stay in the U.S.

U.S. Steel deferred to the Japanese counterpart for comment.

In December, Nippon Steel offered nearly $15 billion to take over U.S. Steel, drawing resistance from both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump, as well as the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

To win support from the USW, Nippon Steel has pledged to move its U.S. headquarters to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is based, offering commitments on job security and additional investments if the deal goes through.

Bloomberg reported on Friday in the U.S. that Mori will travel to Pittsburgh next week to meet with local staff and elected officials, citing people briefed on the matter.

The Japanese steelmaker expects to close the deal in the second half of 2024, compared with its prior deadline of the second to third quarter, after the U.S. Department of Justice sought more details and materials in an antitrust review. The European Commission has already approved the deal.

Despite mounting opposition, an overwhelming majority of U.S. Steel shareholders voted in

favor

of the deal in April. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Leslie Adler)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 May 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue