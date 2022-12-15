Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK Supreme Court

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi, accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, suffered another setback in his legal battle against his extradition to India. The High Court in London denied Nirav Modi permission to appeal against his extradition order in the UK Supreme Court. In his appeal, Nirav Modi argued that there was a high risk of suicide if he was extradited to India. He has so far denied any wrongdoing in the PNB fraud case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}