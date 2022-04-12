Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Nirav Modi's aide Subhash Shankar brought to India from Egypt: CBI officials

Nirav Modi's aide Subhash Shankar brought to India from Egypt: CBI officials

12 Apr 2022

Subhash Shankar, a key official of Nirav Modi's company, ‘deported’ to India from Cairo by CBI

In a major operation, the CBI has nabbed Subhash Shankar, a close aide of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, at Cario in Egypt and brought him to Mumbai. The CBI arrested him in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) bank fraud case connected to Nirav Modi.

Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the 7,000 crore Nirav Modi bank fraud case was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, CBI officials said today, PTI reported.

Parab, who was allegedly hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after "deportation", they said.

According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.

In 2018, Interpol issued a red corner notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Shankar at the request of the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

In December 2021, Parliament was informed that 33 accused in bank fraud cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fled the country in the last five years.

