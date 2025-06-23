Centre asks tax dept to drop tax appeals below new thresholds in 3 months
The government had in budget 2024-25 raised the threshold for filing appeals in tax disputes from ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore in the case of high courts and from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore in the case of Supreme Court.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked the income tax department to withdraw within three months all appeals filed by it before tribunals and courts in which the tax claim falls below the new monetary threshold announced in last year's budget.