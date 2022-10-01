Nissan Motor sales decline 16.64% in September

Nissan Motor sales decline 16.64% in September1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
The sales of Nissan Motor have declined 16.64 per cent in September
Nissan Motor India has reported a decline of 16.64 per cent in sales at 7,265 units in September 2022. According to the reports, Nissan Motor India had clocked wholesales of 8,716 units in September last year.
In a statement, Nissan Motor said that the domestic wholesale in September stood at 3,177 units as compared to 2,816 units in September 2021.
Exports were at 4,088 units as against 5,900 units in the year-ago month, it added.
"The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said. PTI RKL HVA
