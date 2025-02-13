Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, is set to deliver a keynote address at the Annual India Conference that will be held on February 15 and 16. The conference at Harvard University, US, will witness presence of diverse group of 1,000+ delegates, global leaders, and scholars. Discussions will centre around India's expanding global footprint in business, policy, and culture, The Times of India reported.

The 60-year-old philanthropist and businesswoman will highlight how India’s deep-rooted traditions, artistic brilliance, and economic dynamism shape global conversations. Nita Ambani’s speech will reinforce the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

Annual India Conference theme Renowned academic and former Dean of Harvard Business School, Nitin Nohria, will join Nita Ambani for a fireside chat. Discussions around India’s art, culture, and their role in positioning India in the modern world are expected to take centre stage. The theme for this year is “From India to the World” which focusses on celebrating India’s journey as a global contributor and an insight to the role of Indian innovations, ideas, and voices thar are shaping pathways for shared peace and prosperity worldwide.

Why is the India Conference at Harvard important? The India Conference at Harvard is significant as it serves as a platform for distinguished leaders to discuss India’s impact on global affairs. Important topics such as technology, climate action, economic growth, democracy, diplomacy, and cultural exchange are touched upon.

The annual conference has been a premier forum for over 22 years, which brings together experts from business, economics, education, and culture experts from business, economics, education, and culture.