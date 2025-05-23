Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host a 3 day ‘India Weekend’ event at Lincoln Centre in New York City

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said it will bring the first edition of the ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend’ from September 12-14, 2025 to New York City, an iconic celebration of the country's rich heritage.

It is likely to feature the best of India in music, fashion, theatre, cuisine, and traditions on a global stage.

'Global celebration of India's cultural legacy' “We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! It is designed to be a global celebration of India's cultural legacy - our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world's most iconic stages - Lincoln Centre. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world,” Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani stated.

The weekend will start on September 12 at the David H. Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly expected US premiere of India's largest theatrical production. 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947," an official statement read.

It will showcase the cast of more than 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, 'The Great Indian Musical' is an unrivalled theatrical experience. The show, India's largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony and Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan," it added.

This marquee production will bring together renowned artists such as Ajay-Atul for music, and choreographers Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Samir and Arsh Tanna. Adding to the visual grandeur, the show will feature costumes crafted by acclaimed fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Audiences can experience this spectacular performance during its exclusive five-show run.

What to expect from the opening night? The opening night on September 12 will begin with an invite-only red carpet event, the 'Grand Swagat' (Grand Welcome), which will include the ‘Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra’, a tribute to India's rich textile traditions and master artisans. The evening will also highlight a curated culinary journey through the ages, showcasing ancient to contemporary Indian cuisine, specially prepared by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.