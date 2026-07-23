Mint explainer: can NITI Aayog's investment index reshape state competition?

For years, investors looking to set up a factory, data centre or logistics hub in India have relied on consultants, state investment agencies and months of due diligence to decide where to invest.
NITI Aayog's first-ever Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) seeks to change that.
Released on 17 July, the index evaluates all 28 states and eight Union Territories across 84 indicators under eight pillars, creating what is effectively a single reference framework for comparing investment readiness across India.
It is also being seen as India's attempt to build an equivalent of Vietnam's Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), a state-level ranking widely used by investors to compare provinces.
The timing is significant. As India pushes to become a developed economy by 2047, the report says the country will need to sustain average real GDP growth of 7.8% over the next two decades, requiring a much higher investment rate than at present.