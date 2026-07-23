Mint explainer: can NITI Aayog's investment index reshape state competition?

"For any investor, opportunity is only half the equation, clarity is the other half. India's scale is both its biggest advantage and its biggest decision-making challenge: 36 states, each with different languages and strengths, means every entrepreneur has to answer 'where' before they can even get to 'how much'. A government-endorsed, state-by-state benchmark collapses that search from months of due diligence into a single reference point. It doesn't just inform investors—it de-risks the decision itself, and that's what actually moves capital faster," said Vijayasarathy.