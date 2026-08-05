Niti Aayog proposes national caregiving policy, regulator to build India's care economy

New Delhi: Niti Aayog has called for a National Policy on Caregiving to formalize and professionalize the sector in India, recommending the creation of a regulatory body, a professional caregiver cadre and a national digital platform to support caregivers and care seekers.

Among its key recommendations to improve care for the elderly and those with disabilities, among others, the government think-tank proposed the establishment of a National Caregiver Council to accredit caregivers, standardize training, regulate the sector, develop courses, promote global mobility and establish regional centres to strengthen the caregiving ecosystem.

In a report released on Wednesday, Niti Aayog recommended granting professional recognition to caregivers through a dedicated cadre. It proposed a National Digital Caregiving Portal to connect caregivers with care seekers and improve access to services.

In addition, Niti Aayog suggested expanding social security, welfare benefits and entrepreneurship support for caregivers to improve their working conditions and build a more organized, skilled and sustainable care economy.

The recommendations come as India prepares for a sharp rise in demand for long-term care. In its report, Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat@2047, Niti Aayog said India's elderly population is projected to more than double from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million by 2050, increasing their share in the population from 10.5% to 20.8%.

The report noted that 26.8 million Indians live with disabilities, underscoring the need for an organized caregiving ecosystem.

According to a government official, the proposed National Caregiver Council is likely to function under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, which would serve as the nodal ministry. The ministries of health and family welfare and external affairs are expected to play supporting roles in areas related to healthcare standards, caregiver training and certification and facilitating overseas employment and global mobility of Indian caregivers.

Expanding market Experts urged policymakers to integrate flexible staffing models and nationwide skill benchmarks under the new council to capitalize on India's expanding $20 billion home healthcare market.

“​Structured caregiving frameworks are vital for expanding formal employment and also elevating female workforce participation. Millions engaged in paid care services, including eldercare, childcare and home healthcare remain in the unorganized sector without social security or standardized wages,” said Suchita Dutta, executive director of the Indian Staffing Federation.

The report highlights the economic opportunity arising from a global shortage of caregivers. It estimated that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of 38 member-countries, will require 60% more care workers by 2040, which translates into the equivalent to 13.5 million additional workers, to maintain current caregiver-to-elderly ratios.

The World Health Organization has projected a global shortage of 11 million health and care workers by 2030, creating opportunities for India to emerge as a supplier of trained caregiving professionals, as per the report.

Social care values "As we formalize and professionalize the sector, we must remain grounded in India's deep social care values. Formal caregiving does not replace the traditional family unit; rather, it complements and strengthens it by providing structured training, respite care, counselling and social support to informal family caregivers," Niti Aayog vice chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said.

Lahiri said the report is intended to initiate a sustained national conversation and serve as an actionable policy document for decision-makers.

“We never claim that we have the last word. People should comment on it and have a discussion. I call upon partner ministries, state governments, industry leaders, training institutions and international development partners to carry these recommendations forward into concrete policy action," Lahiri added.

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According to the report, India's care services market, estimated at $29.62 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $72.31 billion by 2030, reflecting rising demand for organized care services.