Addressing a plenary session of key stakeholders including Regional Officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation LTD, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari articulated the critical role of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model in enhancing the nation's infrastructure quality, economy, and employment prospects.

Minister Gadkari underscored the significance of innovative models, particularly the BOT framework, to expedite high-quality infrastructure development while ensuring efficiency. He stressed, "BOT model can help in doing quality and maximum work in less time. More innovative models can be brought. This can help in multiplying the economy, reduction in logistics costs, employment generation and better public service."

India's aspiration of becoming "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and achieving a $5 trillion economy, Gadkari asserted, hinges on reducing logistics costs, a task that requires robust express highways. "Atmanirbhar Bharat and a $5 trillion economy cannot be achieved without reducing logistics costs. For this, good express highways are necessary," he stated.

The Minister's remarks resonate with the government's commitment to boosting infrastructure, reducing transportation bottlenecks, and driving economic growth. The adoption of innovative models like BOT is expected to streamline project execution, encourage private sector participation, and ultimately translate into more jobs and improved public services.

Minister Gadkari's visionary approach to infrastructure development aligns with the government's broader objectives of strengthening India's economy, enhancing connectivity, and realizing the dream of a self-reliant nation. The plenary session witnessed active discussions on the practical implementation of these ideas, as stakeholders collaborated to pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for India.

