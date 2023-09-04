Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the vital role of BOT model in transforming India's infrastructure1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Addressing a plenary session of key stakeholders including Regional Officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation LTD, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari articulated the critical role of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model in enhancing the nation's infrastructure quality, economy, and employment prospects.