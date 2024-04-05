National Maritime Day 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his warm greetings and wishes to seafarers on Friday, the 61st National Maritime Day. Let's discover history and significance of this day.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, "Wishing #NationalMaritimeDay with gratitude for the dedicated seafarers and rich maritime legacy."

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, “Wishing #NationalMaritimeDay with gratitude for the dedicated seafarers and rich maritime legacy."

"Their resilience and contributions shape our maritime history and future endeavors. Let's honor their valor and commitment while cherishing the maritime heritage that binds us," Gadkari said in the post.

When and why is National Maritime Day celebrated? National Maritime Day is celebrated every year on April 5. The day is celebrated as a tribute to the seafarers and voyagers, who spend months at sea.

Also read: Indian Navy's 40-hour standoff: 35 pirates walk the plank, 17 crew members rescued| 5 things to know The day serves as an occasion to highlight issues affecting the maritime sector and industry. A host of issues, ranging from pollution and lack of global cooperation to ensure safe voyages, to improvement in working conditions of ship and port workers, are crucial aspects that need an urgent resolution in this context.

Also read: Indian Navy hands over 35 Somalian pirates to Mumbai Police History The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways first celebrated the National Maritime Day in 1964. This year will mark the 61st National Maritime Day. The day is also observed as a tribute to the maiden voyage of the first Indian-owned ship, SS Loyalty, that set off on its journey from Mumbai to London on April 5, 1919.

Also read: ‘Wouldn't have been possible without …’: Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar say upon landing in Delhi Significance The National Maritime Day serves as an opportunity to underscore the role of the maritime industry in India’s economic growth. It lauds the sacrifice of seafarers, who partake in national security operations by deterring pirate attacks and hence safeguard and support maritime trade.

Also read: Indian Navy deploys warships to thwart piracy attack involving Iranian fishing vessel in Arabian Sea Celebrations The National Maritime Day is celebrated all over the Indian subcontinent, especially in major port cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kandla and Visakhapatnam. These historically significant cities in terms of maritime sector witness special government-supported events such as seminars, medical camps, and blood donation drives.

The government marked the occasion this year with the Merchant Navy Week celebrations that began on March 30 and concludes on April 5.

