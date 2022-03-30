Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today reached Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car. In January, the minister said he would be seen in the car on Delhi roads so that people get encouraged to use Hydrogen fuel.

The name of this car is 'Mirai', it means the future. We have to become self-reliant in fuels as well, he said, ANI tweeted.

View Full Image The name of this car is 'Mirai'. (ANI)

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, GoI has initiated a ₹3000 crore mission and (soon) we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used (in the country), green hydrogen will be used there.

Green Hydrogen fueled India's first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai. pic.twitter.com/8osgHFlFKN — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) March 16, 2022

He further added that to become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created.

Green Hydrogen ~ An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India 'Energy Self-reliant' pic.twitter.com/wGRI9yy0oE — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

Toyota recently launched the Mirai, making it India’s first hydrogen fuel cell EV (FCEV). Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the sedan.

