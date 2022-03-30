Nitin Gadkari reaches Parliament in India’s first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. See pics1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2022, 11:33 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari said to become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water
Nitin Gadkari said to become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water
|
Listen to this article
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today reached Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car. In January, the minister said he would be seen in the car on Delhi roads so that people get encouraged to use Hydrogen fuel.
The name of this car is 'Mirai', it means the future. We have to become self-reliant in fuels as well, he said, ANI tweeted.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, GoI has initiated a ₹3000 crore mission and (soon) we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used (in the country), green hydrogen will be used there.
He further added that to become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created.
Toyota recently launched the Mirai, making it India’s first hydrogen fuel cell EV (FCEV). Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the sedan.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!