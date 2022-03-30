OPEN APP
Home / News / Nitin Gadkari reaches Parliament in India’s first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. See pics
Listen to this article

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today reached Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car. In January, the minister said he would be seen in the car on Delhi roads so that people get encouraged to use Hydrogen fuel.

The name of this car is 'Mirai', it means the future. We have to become self-reliant in fuels as well, he said, ANI tweeted.

The name of this car is 'Mirai'.
View Full Image
The name of this car is 'Mirai'. (ANI)

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, GoI has initiated a 3000 crore mission and (soon) we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used (in the country), green hydrogen will be used there.

 

He further added that to become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created.

 

Toyota recently launched the Mirai, making it India’s first hydrogen fuel cell EV (FCEV). Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the sedan.

 

The name of this car is 'Mirai'
View Full Image
The name of this car is 'Mirai' (ANI)
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue