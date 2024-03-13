Nitin Gadkari snubs Uddhav Thackeray's invite, calls it ‘immature, ridiculous’ amid BJP's Maharashtra seat-sharing talks
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's invitation to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, calling it ‘immature and ridiculous’.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's invitation to join his party and termed it as "immature and ridiculous", while speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, March 12.
