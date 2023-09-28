Nitin Gadkari targets ‘pothole free’ highways by December-end, says policy in works
The road transport ministry has mapped the entire national highways length of 1.46 lakh kilometres and is firming up performance-based maintenance and short-term maintenance contracts to remove potholes.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on September 28 said that a policy is being formulated to make highways across the country “potholes free" by the year-end, news agency PTI reported.
