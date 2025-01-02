Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, made major announcement on Thursday ahead of Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls. He unveiled ₹ 12,500 crore master plan to cut pollution and congestion.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, made major announcement on Thursday with regard to Delhi's transport network, pollution and congestion in the city. The government plans to invest ₹12,500 crore in this regard and an additional CRIF fund of ₹1200 crore. It is important to note that this master plan comes days before Delhi elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Nitin Gadkari said, “Recognizing the important proposals given by Union Minister of State H D Malhotra including Delhi MPs Praveen Khandelwal, Ramvir Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandoliya to find solution to the traffic and pollution problem of Delhi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new works worth ₹12500 crore are being announced to improve Delhi's transport network and to reduce pollution as well as congestion in the city."

According to Nitin Gadkari, this infrastructural investment would reduce the pressure of vehicles coming from outside Delhi. It would address the problem of traffic jam and hence reduce air pollution in the national capital.

The master plan suggests ₹2500 investment on the route linking UER-II to Delhi-Katra Expressway through KMPE, which will provide direct connectivity to vehicles coming from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to Indira Gandhi International Airport and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Besides this, he unveiled plans to invest ₹2200 crore to provide direct connectivity from UER-II near Alipur to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City. This route will ease commute for vehicles heading to Haryana and Rajasthan from Dehradun.

Nitin Gadkari added, "Vehicles coming from Dehradun will get alternative connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport via UER-II and Dwarka Expressway. Travel time will be reduced from one and a half hours to 45 minutes."