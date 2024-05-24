NJ Governor Blasts Amtrak Over ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ in Rush Hour Commute
(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy slammed Amtrak over a system failure that caused “an unmitigated disaster" resulting in delays for thousands of commuters in his state and the New York area during the evening rush hour Wednesday.