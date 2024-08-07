News
Medical school faculty to mark attendance with face authentication
Summary
- This follows several instances of fake thumb impressions being used to mark attendance by 'ghost faculty' to reach a mandatory attendance of 75%—also set by the NMC.
Faculty at medical colleges may have to mark attendance with face recognition, according to a National Medical Commission (NMC) plan.
