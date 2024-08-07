“It has come to the attention of NMC that in some medical institutions the faculty members are marking bio-metric attendance on AEBAS using fake fingerprints. This is viewed seriously by the NMC. It is advised that all faculty members must mark their attendance personally in the AEBAS connected to the NMC at their medical college. Any incidence of impersonation shall attract appropriate action," an NMC official said in a communication to all medical colleges.