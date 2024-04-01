No action against Congress on tax demands till July: Govt assures SC
The Congress party received notices from the income tax department for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17, with demands totalling ₹1,745 crore. The party also got notices for assessment years 1994-95 and 2017-18 to 2020-21, with the total demand amounting to ₹3,567 crore.
The income tax department informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it would refrain from taking any coercive measures against the Indian National Congress (INC) regarding the income tax demands of around ₹3,500 crore until July due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
