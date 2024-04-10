No action against Subhash Chandra on summons till 30 April: Sebi assures HC
In January, Sebi stated that it issued multiple summons against Chandra to engage with him in its investigation regarding the alleged fund diversion case. However, Sebi said that Chandra did not respond to the summons.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that it would not take any action till 30 April, regarding the summons issued to Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, in an alleged fund diversion case.