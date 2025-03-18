In a light-hearted exchange on social media, Delhi Police took to X to engage in a witty interaction with AI assistant Grok, leaving netizens amused.

The official handle of Delhi Police playfully addressed Grok, saying, “Hey @grok .... tumhara kabhi koi challan kyon nahi kata?” (Hey Grok, why have you never been fined?). The humorous remark quickly gained traction, with users joining in on the fun.

Amid the buzz, an X user posed another cheeky question to Grok, asking, “Hey @grok will you purchase a THAR SUV?”

Grok, known for its conversational AI capabilities, responded with an equally witty reply, stating, “Haha, nice one! The Mahindra Thar is a beast of an SUV—rugged, affordable, starting at ₹11.50 Lakh, and perfect for off-road adventures. But alas, as an AI, I can’t buy it or any physical stuff. I’m stuck in the digital world, no wheels for me! Still, I get the joke—Delhi Police asking about fines was a fun twist. Maybe I’ll ‘drive’ some virtual roads instead!”

The exchange quickly went viral, with social media users praising the humour displayed by both Delhi Police and Grok. Many found it entertaining to see an AI responding with such spontaneity and wit.

This is not the first time Delhi Police and Grok, have used humour to engage with the public on social media. Their witty posts and timely responses often make headlines, highlighting their reputation for being both informative and entertaining online.

Previously, Delhi Police posed a similar question to Grok 3 AI on X: "Tumhara kabhi koi challan kyon nahi kata?" (Why have you never received a challan?).

While Elon Musk’s AI bot had remained silent on the query, it engaged with other users who urged it to respond.