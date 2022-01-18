The Union Health Ministry has yet not taken any decision on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years, news agency ANI tweeted.

#COVID19 | No decision yet by the union health ministry on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years: Official sources pic.twitter.com/gUUmIEWSIp — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

This news comes a day after a minor urged Delhi High Court to direct the Centre and authorities concerned to give a road map for COVID-19 vaccination for children below 12 years of age.

Senior Advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for a minor petitioner on Monday, submitted that no road map has been given by the government for vaccinating children aged 12 and below. The road map is only provided for those who are 15-18 years old.

India started the Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group from January 3 this year.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the country.

"Amazing enthusiasm among Young India for COVID-19 vaccination. Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 Age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated,"Mandaviya had said in a tweet.

The potential beneficiaries born in 2007 or earlier are eligible for vaccination. The Centre has approved Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine (Covaxin) only for young children. The students can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or get inoculated by furnishing ID proof.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,38,018 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 37,618,271, which includes 682 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

