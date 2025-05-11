No drone activity in Jammu & Kashmir, Govt fact checks viral claim

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to X to clarify that no drones have been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir on 11 May. “Social media posts claims that drones have been spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir ✅ This claim is #fake.”, the post read.

“There is no drone activity in Jammu & Kashmir”, PIB assured.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Sunday apprised about his conversation with his counterpart, which resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by both the neighbouring countries, saying that Pakistan army violated these understandings after a couple of hours after the cessation of hostilities.

Also Read | Fake post: Govt debunks reports of Pakistani strikes on Amritsar military base

He said that it was the Pakistan DGMO who proposed that hostilities cease.

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Ghai told reporters in a press conference here.

He said that the violation of the agreement reached between the two DGMOs was responded to robustly by India.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly," Ghai added.

The DMGO said that his counterpart was informed about the violations today through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the army commander for counteraction.