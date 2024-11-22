‘No engagement with Adani in Odisha, claims incorrect’: BJD clarifies after BJP attack over Gautam Adani ’bribe’ charges

Biju Janata Dal on Friday clarified that the 2021 power purchase agreement in Odisha involved only government entities SECI and Gridco for renewable energy power supply. Denying engagement of Adani group and refuting media allegations as baseless.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
BJD defended its power purchase agreement of 2021, stating that it was a transaction between two government agencies—SECI and Gridco—exclusively for renewable energy and did not involve Adani group.
BJD defended its power purchase agreement of 2021, stating that it was a transaction between two government agencies—SECI and Gridco—exclusively for renewable energy and did not involve Adani group.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday issued a clarification regarding power purchase agreements in Odisha, and emphatically denied allegations that state government officials took bribes from the Adani group to supply renewable energy to the state from the central pool.

The BJD, which was in power in Odisha from 2000 to June 2024, issued the clarification after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked it over 'bribe' charges against Gautam Adani.

In the written exposition, the BJD claimed that the power purchase agreement made three years ago was between two government agencies and did not involve the Adani group. The agreement was made with a central government public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy and a state govt PSU Gridco-solely for the purpose of supplying renewable energy.

Also Read | Adani Group’s Australian coal unit in fix as Aboriginal group alleges racism

“The agreement was to procure 500MW of renewable energy from SECI at the lowest rates discovered by SECI and it was between two government entities. There was no engagement with any private party whatsoever, including the Adani group,” the media release issued by Deputy Chief Whip Pratap Keshari Deb said.

It added, “In fact to fulfil the renewable energy commitments, the state has been procuring renewable energy from central government PSUs like SECI and NTPC from 2011 onwards.”

Also Read | Sebi investigating if Adani group flouted disclosure rules

Dismissing media allegations as “baseless and incorrect”, Biju Janata Dal clarified that the 2021 power purchase agreement in Odisha involved only government entities SECI and Gridco.

This development comes a day after the BJP alleged that the states that allegedly received bribes from the Adani group for solar power deals were ruled by the Opposition, as mentioned in the US indictment. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Also Read | Sebi investigating if Adani group flouted disclosure rules

"None of the four states mentioned in US charges against the Adani group had a BJP CM. The Congress and its allies were in power in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu," India Today quoted Sambit Patra as saying.

Sambit Patra accused the Rae Bareli MP of attempting to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image after the Congress MP had said that PM Modi was hand in glove with Gautam Adani in corrupt activities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘No engagement with Adani in Odisha, claims incorrect’: BJD clarifies after BJP attack over Gautam Adani ’bribe’ charges

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.