US says Biden admin working ‘very hard’ to thwart attacks on Indian students

The White House has said that the US President Joe Biden and his administration are working very hard to thwart and disrupt attacks on Indian and Indian American students.

The statement was made by John Kirby who is the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House. His statements comes amid a slew of attacks on Indian and Indian American students in various parts of the US. Further reacting on this, he asserted that there is no excuse for violence based on race, gender or any other factor and called it unacceptable in the US. Also Read: Indian students in American universities 'scared to travel alone', stay 'situationally aware' after 2 deaths in a week “There's no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor. That's just unacceptable here in the United States and the President and his administration has been working very, very hard to make sure we're doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they'll be held properly accountable." “The president and this administration have been working very, very hard to make sure we're doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they'll be held properly accountable," Kirby said.

Indians death in the US

On 15 February, an Indian-origin family was found dead in their apartment in California. The family comprised of four members, who have been identified as namely; Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children Noah and Neithan. As per San Mateo police, the death of the family occurred on 13 February. "San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check. After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children," the police statement read.

Prior to this, On February 7, a 41-year-old Indian-origin man died in the United States, days after suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault in downtown Washington, police said. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vivek Taneja of Alexandria, Virginia. According to the police report, the incident took place on February 2 at approximately 2:00 a.m. (local time), following which Taneja was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, due to critical injuries, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on February 7. The Metropolitan Police in Washington, DC, has been seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the suspect.

An Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on February 4. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India. Videos on social media that surfaced showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

Earlier this month, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now. According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business. On 8 February, MEA spokesperson had said that Indian student's death at the University of Cincinnati, the preliminary report suggested no foul play, although the medical report is awaited.

On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Earlier, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US. A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed. The MEA spokesperson said in Vivek Saini's brutal murder case in Georgia's Lithonia, the culprit has been arrested and the local authorities are investigating the matter

(With inputs from ANI)

