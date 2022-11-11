New Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk held his first interaction with his employees, days after 3,700 staffers were unceremoniously laid off, to brace them for the coming weeks at the social media company. In just two weeks of taking over Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has put a stop to working from home, fired some 50 per cent of the staff and sacked top executives. In a recent meeting, Elon Musk said that bankruptcy was a possibility if Twitter doesn’t start generating more cash. Warning them of the “difficult times ahead", Elon Musk also announced some changes that are forthcoming for Twitter employees – no work from home, no free food and 80-hour work weeks.

