New Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk held his first interaction with his employees, days after 3,700 staffers were unceremoniously laid off, to brace them for the coming weeks at the social media company. In just two weeks of taking over Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has put a stop to working from home, fired some 50 per cent of the staff and sacked top executives. In a recent meeting, Elon Musk said that bankruptcy was a possibility if Twitter doesn’t start generating more cash. Warning them of the “difficult times ahead", Elon Musk also announced some changes that are forthcoming for Twitter employees – no work from home, no free food and 80-hour work weeks.
And the remaining Twitter employees who wish to see themselves working at Twitter in near future will have to comply with the changes or else, “resignation accepted". On no work-from-home announcement, a person familiar with the meeting details quoted Elon Musk as saying: “If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted." Elon Musk said the days of free food and other perks are over.
Elon Musk in an email late Wednesday warned employees of “difficult times ahead," with “no way to sugarcoat the message" about the economic outlook for the company. He ended employees’ ability to work remotely unless he personally approved it.
Twitter has a significant debt burden from the acquisition and has seen a pullback from some advertisers that are concerned about Elon Musk’s plans for content moderation. The Information and Platformer earlier reported Elon Musk’s bankruptcy statement.
The development has come amid a series of resignations at Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover. Yoel Roth who oversaw Twitter's response to combat hate speech, misinformation and spam resigned on Thursday, A day earlier, Twitter's Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner said that she has resigned from Twitter.
