'No help from embassy': Indian national's desperate call for evacuation from Ukraine. WATCH1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
- The Indian national, who sustained multiple bullet injuries, is receiving treatment at a hospital in Kyiv, capital city of Ukraine
Russia- Ukraine war: Harjot Singh, an Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine, has appealed to the Indian government to evacuate him from the war-hit country.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, Singh said he was yet to get any support from the Indian embassy. "I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," he said.
Singh is receiving treatment at a hospital in Kyiv, capital city of Ukraine.
Sharing the events leading up to firing, the Indian national said on Feb 27, they were 3 people in a cab on their way to the third checkpoint where they were told to return due to security reasons.
“While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries...," he said.
Singh requested the government to help him with documentation, provide wheelchair and evacuate him from Ukraine. “It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death...God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he said.
India has launched Operation Ganga under which it is evacuating its nationals including students from Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russia.
