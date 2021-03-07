Subscribe
Home >News >No hike in price of platform tickets in East Coast Railway jurisdiction

No hike in price of platform tickets in East Coast Railway jurisdiction

Via the UTS app, a registered user can also buy platform tickets and monthly passes. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 07:56 PM IST PTI

  • The cost of platform tickets has recently been increased by up to 50 in a number of stations across the country and the railways said that it is a 'temporary' measure aimed at preventing crowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

BHUBANESWAR : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday said that it has not increased the price of platform tickets in any station in its jurisdiction.

The cost of platform tickets has recently been increased by up to 50 in a number of stations across the country and the railways said that it is a "temporary" measure aimed at preventing crowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the ECoR said that no passenger is being allowed at platforms without a confirmed ticket or waitlisted ticket, and hence there is no question of inconvenience of passengers or extra financial burden on them. Within the ECoR's jurisdiction, the price of platform tickets was only increased for three days at Bhubaneswar station during the initial phase of the lockdown, it said.

During festival seasons such as the Rath Yatra and major fairs, the price of platform tickets is increased within the ECoR jurisdiction to avoid rush at stations.

