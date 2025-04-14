No Hindi at Bengaluru airport? Use of only Kannada, English on screens sparks debate online

A short video posted on X has sent social media into overdrive after claiming that Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru had removed Hindi from its digital display boards, retaining only Kannada and English.

The caption read: “Hindi is removed in digital display boards of Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru. Kannada & English. #Kannadigas are resisting Hindi imposition. This is a really good development! #StopHindiImposition #TwoLanguagePolicy. (sic)”

The post quickly racked up views and likes, becoming a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over language policy in Karnataka. Supporters praised the move as a step toward linguistic self-respect, but others fiercely criticized it as narrow-minded and exclusionary.

One angry commenter fired back: “Do you think only those who know English and Kannada visit Bengaluru? Not having Hindi at metro station is understandable, but it has to be there at airport and railway station. (sic)”

Another took a sarcastic swipe, saying: “Stop using currency notes. After all they have Hindi on them so prominently. Airports around the world use signage in world languages not just their local languages to welcome visitors. You want to go opposite. (sic)”

A third added: “Quite a myopic and ill thought step. Do only Kannadigas use the airport? Why remove a language spoken in most parts of the country? Is English the new national language now? (sic)”

The controversy reignited a long-standing push by pro-Kannada groups to promote regional language usage in Karnataka. Over the years, there have been reports of harassment of non-Kannada speakers — including auto drivers refusing passengers, vandalized English signs, and shops allegedly overcharging Hindi speakers.

Amid the escalating debate, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) issued a clarification.

According to The Financial Express, a BIAL spokesperson said:

“There has been no change in our flight information display system. In line with established practices, the displays continue to feature English and Kannada to effectively assist passengers. Additionally, the wayfinding signages throughout the terminals are displayed in English, Kannada and Hindi.”