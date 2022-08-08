Kapil Sibal has said that he has no hopes left in the Supreme Court and even the landmark judgments hardly ever change the reality on the ground
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Kapil Sibal, on Monday expressed his displeasure over some of the recent judgments passed by the Supreme Court and said he has "no hope left" in the institution. Kapil Sibal also said that even the landmark judgments passed by the Supreme Court hardly change the reality on the ground.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Kapil Sibal, on Monday expressed his displeasure over some of the recent judgments passed by the Supreme Court and said he has "no hope left" in the institution. Kapil Sibal also said that even the landmark judgments passed by the Supreme Court hardly change the reality on the ground.
Speaking at a People's Tribunal on the "Judicial Rollback of Civil Liberties" on Saturday, August 6, Kapil Sibal said, "If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practicing in the Supreme Court," adding, “and after 50 years I feel I have no hopes from the institution."
Speaking at a People's Tribunal on the "Judicial Rollback of Civil Liberties" on Saturday, August 6, Kapil Sibal said, "If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practicing in the Supreme Court," adding, “and after 50 years I feel I have no hopes from the institution."
“You talk about progressive judgments delivered by the Supreme Court but there is huge difference of what happens at the ground level. Supreme Court gave judgement on privacy and ED officers come to your home... Where is your privacy?" Kapil Sibal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“You talk about progressive judgments delivered by the Supreme Court but there is huge difference of what happens at the ground level. Supreme Court gave judgement on privacy and ED officers come to your home... Where is your privacy?" Kapil Sibal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
‘THE TIME HAS COME TO SPEAK OUT’
‘THE TIME HAS COME TO SPEAK OUT’
Kapil Sibal said that he doesn’t want to talk like this about a court where he has practised for 50 years but “the time has come".
Kapil Sibal said that he doesn’t want to talk like this about a court where he has practised for 50 years but “the time has come".
“I do not want to talk like this about a court where I have practised for 50 years but the time has come. If we don't speak it, who will? The reality is such that any sensitive matter which we know has a problem is placed before certain judges and we know the outcome," Kapil Sibal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I do not want to talk like this about a court where I have practised for 50 years but the time has come. If we don't speak it, who will? The reality is such that any sensitive matter which we know has a problem is placed before certain judges and we know the outcome," Kapil Sibal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kapil Sibal criticised the Supreme Court for dismissing the plea of filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the Gujarat riots, challenging the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others, upholding the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which give vast powers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED); and dismissing plea seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of 17 tribals by security forces during anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.
Kapil Sibal criticised the Supreme Court for dismissing the plea of filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the Gujarat riots, challenging the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others, upholding the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which give vast powers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED); and dismissing plea seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of 17 tribals by security forces during anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.
Questioning the independence of the judiciary, Kapil Sibal said, “Jis court mein judge bithaye jaate hain (where judges are instituted) through a process of compromise, a court where there is no system to determine which case will be presided over by which bench, where the Chief Justice of India decides which matter will be dealt with by which bench and when, that court can never be independent."
Questioning the independence of the judiciary, Kapil Sibal said, “Jis court mein judge bithaye jaate hain (where judges are instituted) through a process of compromise, a court where there is no system to determine which case will be presided over by which bench, where the Chief Justice of India decides which matter will be dealt with by which bench and when, that court can never be independent."