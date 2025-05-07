‘No impunity for terrorists’: UK's former PM Rishi Sunak ‘justifies’ India's Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attacks, and India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan, UK's former PM Rishi Sunak claimed that “India is justified” in its act. Sunak's comments come several hours after India launched the joint military action on terror hotbeds, striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Rishi Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Rishi Sunak, who lost to Keir Starmer in the UK Prime Ministerial Elections last year, is born to parents of Indian descent. He is married to Akshata Murthy – daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

Operation Sindoor Dubbed as Indian military’s most biggest and extensive strike till date, Operation Sindoor – carried out on May 7 – is the first time since the 1971 war that the Army, Navy, and Air Force have teamed up for a joint mission.

The Indian Army has released images of Operation Sindoor.

Indian Defence forces carried out coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan, aiming to eliminate terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sunak's comments about Pahalgam atttacks Rishi Sunak had earlier condemned the "barbaric" attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. He also reaffirmed the UK’s solidarity with India in the face of such violence.

"The barbaric attack in Pahalgam has stolen the lives of newlyweds, children, and families simply seeking joy. Our hearts break for them. To those mourning - know that the UK stands with you in sorrow and solidarity. Terror will never win. We grieve with India," he had said.

What UK said about Operation Sindoor UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Britain is ready to assist both India and Pakistan in easing tensions.

“We are a friend and partner to both countries,” he told BBC Radio. “We fully support efforts toward regional stability, dialogue, and de-escalation — and we’re here to help in any way we can," Reynolds told BBC Radio.