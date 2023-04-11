'No India, only Malay': Singapore supermarket apologises for shooing off Indian couple from tasting Ramzan snacks2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Jahabar Shalih and his wife Farah Nadya said a male employee at the supermarket ‘shooed’ them away from the snack stand
A leading supermarket in Singapore has apologised after stopping an Indian-origin Muslim couple from tasting its complimentary snacks provided during Ramzan by saying that those were only for Malays, according to a media report.
