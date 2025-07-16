'No issues found': Air India says completed inspection of fuel control switches on Boeing 787 planes

Air India has completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch (FCS) locking mechanism on its fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft and found no issues, an airline official said on Wednesday (July 17), PTI reported.

"Over the weekend, our Engineering team initiated precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all our Boeing 787 aircraft. The inspections have been completed and no issues were found," the official said, citing an internal message shared with Air India pilots.

Critical moment in cockpit captured According to the AAIB’s 15-page report, the fuel supply to both engines was cut off within the space of one second, shortly after takeoff. This caused an immediate loss of altitude, leading to the fatal crash.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off? The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report noted.

Throttle control modules already replaced The Air India official added that the Throttle Control Module (TCM) — of which the FCS is a part — had already been replaced on all Boeing 787-8 aircraft operated by the airline, as per Boeing’s maintenance schedule.

What the fuel control switch does The Fuel Control Switch regulates the flow of fuel into the aircraft engines, playing a critical role in safe takeoff and in-flight operations. Any unintended movement of the switch — especially from “run” to “cutoff” — can instantly shut down engine power.