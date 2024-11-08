No male tailors for Uttar Pradesh women? What the state women’s commission has proposed…

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission has proposed new guidelines to improve women's safety, including prohibiting male tailors from measuring women and restricting men from training women in gyms and yoga sessions.

Published8 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Women in the state of Uttar Pradesh may not be able to get their clothes stitched by male tailors, or even trained by males in gyms, or yoga centres in the state. The possibility could turn into a reality, if the state's Women's Commission's list of safety proposals comes into effect.

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission proposed a list of enhanced guidelines to be implemented to ensure the safety of women in the state. It includes barring male tailors from taking women’s measurements and restricting men from training women in gyms and yoga sessions, reported TOI.

As part of guidelines aimed at "improving security for women in public and commercial spaces," the commission has also recommended the presence of female security personnel on school buses and female staff in women's clothing stores.

These suggestions were discussed during an October 28 meeting in Lucknow, where commission members explored various measures to enhance women's safety.

‘Yet to be decided…'

"Feasibility of these proposals is yet to be decided. Once approved, these proposals will be submitted to the govt to draft a policy for ground-level implementation," member of the Women's Commission, Maneesha Ahlawat, was quoted as saying by TOI.

While Maneesha Ahlawat said the discussions were preliminary, a probationary officer from the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh had already issued instructions for establishments to start adopting these guidelines.

Hussain stated that key directives include the requirement for female trainers or instructors in women’s gyms, drama and yoga centers, as well as the installation of CCTV systems with DVR capabilities, stated TOI's report. Additionally, stores selling women’s clothing must employ female staff to assist customers.

Uttar Pradesh gov's past measures for women

In 2022, the Yogi Adityanath led government had released a set of rules that prohibited female workers from doing night shift in factories. It ruled that no female worker would be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
