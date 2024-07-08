“No matter who you are...” Melinda French Gates reveals the best lesson she got from Charlie Munger

Melinda French Gates mentioned that Charlie Munger was good at not only managing Berkshire Hathaway but also offering life lessons.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published8 Jul 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Melinda French Gates (file photo)
Melinda French Gates (file photo)(REUTERS)

Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates recently revealed the best lesson she got from Charlie Munger, one of the architects behind Berkshire Hathaway’s success. 

Melinda Gates shared Munger's wisdom while delivering the 2024 Commencement speech at Stanford University.

“Charlie famously said that the highest form which civilization can reach is a seamless web of deserved trust. Totally reliable people, correctly trusting each other,” she remarked. “What a thing to aspire to.”

Melinda French Gates said Charlie Munger was not only good at managing Berkshire Hathaway but also adept at offering life lessons.

Munger’s advice, said Melinda, had comforted her friend whose young husband died of cancer. Her friend, in turn, helped Melinda when her 27-year marriage to Bill Gates ended.

“As a society, we aren’t always set up to feel responsibility for the person who’s next to us or the person who’s on the other side of a divide or a debate,” Melinda said. “But we need each other. No matter who you are, there will be moments in your journey when you need to be carried or when someone else will need you to carry them.”

Melinda French Gates recently resigned as the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to focus on philanthropy.

“Yes, you are graduating into a broken world, but it is the community that rebuilds things,” she said as advice to young Stanford University students.

“You’ve already started building that community here, and together is how you’ll make the broken things whole again,” she added.

Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's friend and business partner, died last year at age 99. Charlie Munger was a longtime friend of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. 

Following Munger’s death, Bill Gates posted on Linkedin, saying, “I have lost a friend. I'm grateful for the time I got to spend with him.”

 

