No NDA switch: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule clears air on INDIA bloc unity, Delimitation Bill

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed speculation that her party could back the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, stating that it has neither discussed the legislation with anyone nor been approached for support.

Speaking to the media, Sule said the NCP (SP) would only decide its stand once the Bill is introduced in parliament and upon further consultation within the INDIA bloc. “However, we will discuss any upcoming Bill in detail within the INDIA alliance. Parties like the DMK, SP, and ourselves have stated that we would consider the 50% quota issue,” she said.

Additionally, she stresses that the Opposition had never demanded delimitation and was instead more focused on the implementation of 33% reservation for women in parliament, stating, “The INDIA alliance did not demand the delimitation; we demand that 33% reservation for women should be implemented. During the previous Budget session, Kiren Rijiju had invited Asaduddin Owaisi, me, and Arvind Sawant.”