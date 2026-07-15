No NDA switch: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule clears air on INDIA bloc unity, Delimitation Bill

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed speculation that her party could back the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, stating that it has neither discussed the legislation with anyone nor been approached for support.

Speaking to the media, Sule said the NCP (SP) would only decide its stand once the Bill is introduced in parliament and upon further consultation within the INDIA bloc. “However, we will discuss any upcoming Bill in detail within the INDIA alliance. Parties like the DMK, SP, and ourselves have stated that we would consider the 50% quota issue,” she said.

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Additionally, she stresses that the Opposition had never demanded delimitation and was instead more focused on the implementation of 33% reservation for women in parliament, stating, “The INDIA alliance did not demand the delimitation; we demand that 33% reservation for women should be implemented. During the previous Budget session, Kiren Rijiju had invited Asaduddin Owaisi, me, and Arvind Sawant.”

She also reaffirmed her party's commitment to the INDIA alliance, refuting any rumours over a switch to the BJP-led NDA. “There are several rumours about us. All information is source-driven. Our party is being maligned. There is no question of us going anywhere. We are in INDIA alliance.”



Her comments came a day after leaders from both sides of the Nationalist Congress Party met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with sources telling PTI that Jayant Patil met him at his Mumbai “Varsha” residence late Tuesday night regarding an issue in his Uran-Ishwarpur constituency in the Sangli district. Sources also said that Patil and ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare met the chief minister separately, garnering more attention after a potential merger of the two parties gained traction again.



Several members of the NCP (SP) have said that Ajit Pawar had initiated talks with senior leader Jayant Patil over a potential merger before his plane crash. NCP leaders, including Tatkare and national president Praful Patel, have, however, refuted these claims.

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Maharashtra Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. News Home No NDA switch: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule clears air on INDIA bloc unity, Delimitation Bill