No need to panic, but precautions needed, say experts on rising H3N2 cases

"The parents should keep in mind that if they are sending children to school or for playing outside, they should make sure they are not suffering from cough and cold. There should be no symptoms like fever and if any child has such symptoms, then other children should not come in contact with him. Special focus should be laid towards cleanliness because, through cleanliness and good eating habits, you can stay away from this type of virus. Send children to school only wearing masks, and keep their hands clean," he said.

