No non-vegetarian food in UP this Eid? Varanasi Authorities issue orders to shut meat shops during Chaitra Navratri

In view of nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which is slated to begin on March 30, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation issued orders to close all meat shops in the city on the celebrated occasion. These directives have received approval of the executive board, which will be backed by awareness campaigns and enforcement drives during the festival.

In an interview, Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma said that preparations are underway to enforce the order. "As per the decision taken by the executive board, we have decided that the meat shops in the municipal area will remain closed during Navratri. We are working to implement that," ANI quoted Akshat Verma as saying.

The Municipal Corporation will first launch a public awareness campaign to ensure compliance. The civic body official further noted that non-compliance of orders would attract penalty. Suggesting that meat shops owners should refrain from opening their shops during this period and warning against appropriate action, he said, “We have our vans that will move around the city to monitor the situation. If any meat shops are found open during the period, we will take appropriate action."

This order follows preceding bans on the sale of meat in several cities in Uttar Pradesh during major Hindu festivals in recent times, citing religious sanctity and public sentiment. However, this directive comes at a time Eid preparations are full swing. Following Alvida Jumma celebrations on March 28, Muslims are preparing to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on March 31 or April 1, depending on the citing of the moon.

Meat shops shut in Delhi during Eid celebrations? Additionally, BJP MLA from Delhi's Trilokpuri, Ravi Kant requested the closure of meat shops in East Delhi during Chaitra Navratri. Ravi Kant urged that meat shops be shut during the nine-day festival in a letter addressed to the District Magistrate of East District.

Muslim Cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain had previously expressed his support for the closure of meat shops during the Navratri festival. He had said that the Muslim community would not object to this measure, as it respects the sentiments of the Hindu community.