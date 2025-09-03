No pause on monsoon fury: Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab on IMD's red alert; check weather forecast here

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggested that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northwest and East India on September 3, Wednesday.

The weather agency issued nowcast red and yellow alerts for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, north Punjab, north Haryana, east Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and east Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. This indicates that heavy precipitation is likely in the listed regions in the next three hours.

"Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region during 04th-06th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th & 07th September," IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions: In Jammu-Kashmir on September 3

In West Rajasthan from September 4 to 6

In East Rajasthan until September 5

In West Madhya Pradesh on September 3 and 4

In East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on September 3 Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 7 and in Arunachal Pradesh over the next 4 days. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra till September 5, IMD said.

Jammu and Kashmir rains As rains continue to wreak havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, significant rainfall was recorded at several locations in 21 hour-period from September 2, 8:30 AM to September 3, 5:30 AM.

The districts listed below recorded one of the highest rainfall:

Jammu observatory: 81mm

Batote 157.3 mm

Reasi: 203 mm

Katra: 193 mm

Doda: 114 mm

Banihal: 95 mm

Schools closed Inclement weather conditions prompted authorities to announce closure of schools across Jammu and Kashmir on September 3.

Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo said," In view of inclement weather conditions and for safety of students, all schools in kashmir division to remain closed today (September 3, 2025)."

Delhi-NCR rains Amid IMD's yellow alert for heavy rains on September 3, Delhi-NCR residents can brace for more showers. Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre warned against precipitation through a nowcast warning at 5:00 AM. “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at….isolated places of Delhi (Kanjhawala, Mundaka), NCR (Bahadurgarh),” the weather agency stated.

Following release of water from Hathnikund Barrage,Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Flood water have entered low lying areas and the Loha Pul, has also been closed for vehicular traffic as a flood warning has been issued.

Punjab rains Heavy showers over the past few days have caused severe flooding in Punjab, prompting authorities to announce closure of all government and private schools in the state on September 3.

Uttar Pradesh rains Due to rain, all schools across Bulandshahr will remain closed on Wednesday, order issued by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Lakshmi Kant Pandey stated. In Baghpat also, closure of schools will be observed today, as per orders of District Magistrate Asmita Lal, Times Now reported. Furthermore, government and private schools in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on September 3 amid expectation of heavy rains.

