Home / News / ‘No power in engines’: Pilot of Nepal plane informed before crash

‘No power in engines’: Pilot of Nepal plane informed before crash

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Reuters
Rescuers scour the crash site in the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal

The pilot of the crashed Yeti Airlines in Nepal said that there was no power in the engines just before the crash, according to the preliminary report

The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

