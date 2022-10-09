No rain in Delhi, surrounding areas from 10 October onwards: IMD

No rain in Delhi, surrounding areas from 10 October onwards: IMD1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Senior scientist at the IMD RK Jenamani has said that there would be no rain in Delhi and its surrounding areas from tomorrow, 10 October, onwards
Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani has said that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards. In a statement, RK Jenamani said, "Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR."
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9). The weekend rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar, respectively.
The Delhi ridge and Palam registered 60 and 64mm rains, respectively.
The weather department has said that the rainfall recorded on Sunday, 9 October, was not “record-breaking" for October when daily 24 hours rain amount is considered.
However, the difference between the minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celcius) on October 7 night and the maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celcius) of the following date on October 8 which is 2.6 degrees Celcius (called diurnal Variation), is the lowest for the data period analysed by the weather forecasting agency for 1969-2022.
The lowest value of the same parameter for the period was seen on 19 October 1998 at 3.1 degC, the weather agency said.
Meanwhile, all 12 stations in Delhi received moderate rainfall on Sunday, the IMD said. While the skies will remain cloudy, no heavy rain would be expected from Monday.
The weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi.
The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.
(With agency inputs)
