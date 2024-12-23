No relief to Puja Khedkar: The Delhi High Court on Monday denied Puja Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail. The court observed that it is a case of societal fraud and called for further investigation.

No relief for Puja Khedkar: The Delhi High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar in a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cheating case. Rejecting Puja Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail, the court asserted that the UPSC is regarded as a prestigious examination.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court vacated the interim protection previously granted to the former IAS probationer. A bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh reasoned that the incident in question represents a fraud not only against an institution but also against society at large.

While giving the verdict on Puja Khedkar's bail plea, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said, "Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated." The court emphasised the importance of investigating the UPSC cheating case to unveil the underlying conspiracies as it opined that the grant of anticipatory bail would affect the probe.

The court ruled that Puja Khedkar's steps were part of a larger conspiracy to manipulate the system.

Charges against Puja Khedkar The former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for 2022 batch UPSC Civil Services Examination. She is accused of fraudulently securing UPSC officer seat with reservation benefits.

Delhi Police filed criminal charges against Puja Khedkar. It accused the former IAS probationer of cheating and unlawfully securing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

Senior advocate Naresh Kaushik and lawyer Vardhman Kaushik represented the counsel for UPSC.

Notably, Puja Khedkar's counsel, advocate Bina Madhvan asserted that she is willing to cooperate with the investigation and alleged that custodial interrogation is not necessary. However, Delhi Police decreed that custodial interrogation may be needed to uncover the larger conspiracy, citing that the investigation is ongoing and certain aspects of the conspiracy still need to be examined.