‘No restrictions on Congress using bank accounts’
If the funds are insufficient, the same would be recovered as and when they are deposited into the accounts, the person cited above said, requesting not to be identified
New Delhi: There is no restriction on the Indian National Congress (INC) using any of its bank accounts, but the alleged income tax dues of ₹115 crore attached by the tax department will be transferred to the exchequer as per the procedure followed in the case of any citizen defaulting on tax dues, a person informed about the working of the tax department said on Friday.